Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Rise by 14.86% to Close at $28.14

The closing price of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) was $28.14 for the day, up 14.86% from the previous closing price of $24.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882211 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 651.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 19, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 25, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Ford Rollin L. bought 8,000 shares for $24.70 per share. The transaction valued at 197,600 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 5,000 shares of SYM for $137,897 on May 10. The insider now owns 139,522 shares after completing the transaction at $27.58 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,297 shares for $23.02 each. As a result, the insider received 52,866 and left with 144,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 703.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $32.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.01.

Shares Statistics:

SYM traded an average of 621.86K shares per day over the past three months and 558.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.64M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.1M to a low estimate of $254.55M. As of the current estimate, Symbotic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.3M, an estimated increase of 172.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.01M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $172.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 310.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.