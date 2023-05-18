TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.84

As of close of business last night, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s stock clocked out at $0.84, up 11.99% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0899 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215305 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85M and an Enterprise Value of 636.45k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8049, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6484.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCBP traded 312.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 295.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19M. Insiders hold about 11.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 128.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 82.04k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.42 and -$11.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.42. EPS for the following year is -$4.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.6 and -$4.6.