TDUP (ThredUp Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed the day trading at $2.86 up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608993 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Nakache Patricia sold 28,123 shares for $3.01 per share. The transaction valued at 84,650 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Trinity TVL X, LLC sold 28,123 shares of TDUP for $84,650 on May 15. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.01 per share. On May 10, another insider, Reinhart James G., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 74,072 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 238,193 and left with 162,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 287.91M and an Enterprise Value of 267.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0157.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDUP traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDUP traded about 746.26k shares per day. A total of 101.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.82M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 7.57M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 14.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $81.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.78M to a low estimate of $80.75M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.42M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.67M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.38M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.5M and the low estimate is $347M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.