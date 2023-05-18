As of close of business last night, 8×8 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.33, up 6.73% from its previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1798221 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0750.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Middleton Hunter sold 402 shares for $3.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,271 led to the insider holds 290,497 shares of the business.

Kraus Kevin sold 402 shares of EGHT for $1,271 on May 16. The Interim Chief Financial Off. now owns 126,917 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On May 10, another insider, Denny Laurence, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $3.09 each. As a result, the insider received 3,090 and left with 115,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 352.71M and an Enterprise Value of 783.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3409.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGHT traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 17.76M, compared to 17.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.71% and a Short% of Float of 26.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $187.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.5M to a low estimate of $186.51M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.82M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.73M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.94M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $815.41M and the low estimate is $775.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.