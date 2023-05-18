The name AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) should be kept on your radar

The price of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed at $5.26 in the last session, up 6.69% from day before closing price of $4.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1985698 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

On June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 322.01M and an Enterprise Value of 95.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTS is 0.67, which has changed by -26.02% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 6.61% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASTS traded on average about 2.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 16.96M, compared to 15.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.64% and a Short% of Float of 24.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$2.13.