The name Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) was $3.56 for the day, up 2.01% from the previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623750 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6493 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares for $24.64 per share. The transaction valued at 110,239 led to the insider holds 1,141,960 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 4,474 shares of COSM for $109,568 on Apr 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,137,486 shares after completing the transaction at $24.49 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,238 shares for $24.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,540 and bolstered with 1,133,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COSM now has a Market Capitalization of 36.59M and an Enterprise Value of 61.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3985, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4220.

Shares Statistics:

COSM traded an average of 620.50K shares per day over the past three months and 309.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.86M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 413.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 470.62k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.