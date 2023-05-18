There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) can be one of them

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) closed the day trading at $5.03 up 2.44% from the previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713448 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FATE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Redmile Group, LLC bought 256,639 shares for $6.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,586,029 led to the insider holds 13,135,758 shares of the business.

Redmile Group, LLC bought 20,000 shares of FATE for $119,800 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 12,879,119 shares after completing the transaction at $5.99 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Chu Yu-Waye, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,532 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 16,648 and left with 140,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 605.95M and an Enterprise Value of 304.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FATE traded about 2.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FATE traded about 2.36M shares per day. A total of 98.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 28.08M with a Short Ratio of 28.08M, compared to 27.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.54% and a Short% of Float of 36.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Fate Therapeutics, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $5.45 and low estimates of $1.55.

