There is a good chance Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) will undergo another restructuring.

The closing price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) was $1.35 for the day, up 3.85% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998883 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $5 previously.

On February 27, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 217.77M and an Enterprise Value of -16.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6628, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5150.

Shares Statistics:

SGMO traded an average of 2.36M shares per day over the past three months and 2.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.22M with a Short Ratio of 20.22M, compared to 18.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.3M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $89.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138M and the low estimate is $13.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.