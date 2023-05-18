There Is Still Room For Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) closed at $0.46 in the last session, up 2.77% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0124 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339264 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GROV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On June 27, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Clark Christopher sold 14,849 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 6,730 led to the insider holds 619,804 shares of the business.

Clark Christopher sold 10,000 shares of GROV for $4,691 on May 15. The Chief Digital Officer now owns 634,653 shares after completing the transaction at $0.47 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, REPLOGLE JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 269,061 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,010 and bolstered with 798,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROV now has a Market Capitalization of 84.50M and an Enterprise Value of 84.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5937.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GROV traded on average about 650.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 309.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 178.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.16M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.48M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.73M, an estimated decrease of -18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.95M, a decrease of -15.20% over than the figure of -$18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.53M, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.6M and the low estimate is $286.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.