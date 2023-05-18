This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)

In the latest session, Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) closed at $10.79 down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $11.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879604 shares were traded. TBPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 05, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,322 shares for $11.26 per share. The transaction valued at 26,146 led to the insider holds 367,172 shares of the business.

GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,323 shares of TBPH for $27,597 on Apr 14. The SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT now owns 369,494 shares after completing the transaction at $11.88 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GRAHAM RICHARD A, who serves as the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of the company, sold 2,323 shares for $10.32 each. As a result, the insider received 23,973 and left with 371,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBPH now has a Market Capitalization of 725.20M and an Enterprise Value of 449.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBPH has reached a high of $12.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TBPH has traded an average of 553.08K shares per day and 538.7k over the past ten days. A total of 62.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.06M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TBPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 7.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 22.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.76M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.62M, an increase of 40.70% over than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.35M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.2M and the low estimate is $62.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.