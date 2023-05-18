Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

In the latest session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed at $3.14 up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $3.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728364 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On February 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 161.42M and an Enterprise Value of -23.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2435.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCCC has traded an average of 553.79K shares per day and 734.62k over the past ten days. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.1M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.