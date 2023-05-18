Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed the day trading at $2.48 up 0.81% from the previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100480 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NNDM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.20 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 640.61M and an Enterprise Value of -378.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5767, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6359.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NNDM traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NNDM traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.19M with a Short Ratio of 16.19M, compared to 15.66M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.