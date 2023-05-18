Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

After finishing at $52.12 in the prior trading day, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) closed at $51.85, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822721 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on December 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when RAISS SARAH E. bought 560 shares for $51.67 per share. The transaction valued at 28,935 led to the insider holds 710 shares of the business.

DeWitt Adam bought 2,000 shares of RBA for $104,800 on May 16. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $52.40 per share. On May 15, another insider, Olsson Erik, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $52.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,700 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.73B and an Enterprise Value of 9.97B. As of this moment, Ritchie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $71.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.78M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 6.33M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RBA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 104.70% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $998.74M. As of the current estimate, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $484.55M, an estimated increase of 114.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $952.77M, an increase of 131.50% over than the figure of $114.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $898M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 103.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.