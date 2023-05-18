Toro Corp. (TORO) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) was $4.11 for the day, up 13.22% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922023 shares were traded. TORO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TORO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TORO now has a Market Capitalization of 23.23M and an Enterprise Value of -5.48M. As of this moment, Toro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TORO has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8820, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3377.

Shares Statistics:

TORO traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 284.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.37M. Shares short for TORO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 670.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 1.14M on Mar 30, 2023.