TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Shares Rise by 2.79% to Close at $10.69

The price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $10.69 in the last session, up 2.79% from day before closing price of $10.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819813 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 408.90M and an Enterprise Value of 492.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPIC traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 6.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.06% and a Short% of Float of 19.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $405.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $418M to a low estimate of $397.3M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $416.66M, a decrease of -11.80% less than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.