Understanding Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) through its ratios

In the latest session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at $0.30 down -4.04% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0126 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251929 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2803.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.45.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rizvi Hasan sold 96,857 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 37,387 led to the insider holds 1,934,962 shares of the business.

Simkoff Maxwell sold 56,774 shares of DOMA for $32,645 on Mar 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,162,240 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Smith Michael Alan, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,566 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,439 and left with 2,406,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 115.38M and an Enterprise Value of 159.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5118.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOMA has traded an average of 667.37K shares per day and 702.91k over the past ten days. A total of 333.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 10.75M, compared to 10.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $95M. As of the current estimate, Doma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.74M, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $104M, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $398M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.18M, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448M and the low estimate is $392.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.