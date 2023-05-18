Understanding Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)’s financial health through ratios

In the latest session, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) closed at $21.53 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $22.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 936826 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.40 and its Current Ratio is at 25.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On December 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $42.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 07, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares for $26.79 per share. The transaction valued at 77,066 led to the insider holds 50,789 shares of the business.

Coulie Bernard sold 35,339 shares of PLRX for $937,222 on Mar 30. The President and CEO now owns 274,753 shares after completing the transaction at $26.52 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Lefebvre Eric, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,245 shares for $26.52 each. As a result, the insider received 298,228 and left with 145,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B and an Enterprise Value of 991.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 133.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 101.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLRX has reached a high of $36.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLRX has traded an average of 696.55K shares per day and 825.34k over the past ten days. A total of 56.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 3.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.79 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.69M, down -62.00% from the average estimate.