Understanding Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s financial health through ratios

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) closed the day trading at $9.19 up 1.77% from the previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603286 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZYME, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.70 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 10,087,473 shares of the business.

Klompas Neil A sold 2,977 shares of ZYME for $23,298 on Mar 10. The President & COO now owns 17,032 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 163,400 shares for $9.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,615,095 and bolstered with 9,887,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 632.39M and an Enterprise Value of 168.27M. As of this moment, Zymeworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZYME traded about 588.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZYME traded about 549.73k shares per day. A total of 66.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.80M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 6.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.08% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$2.58.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Zymeworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.44M, an estimated increase of 115.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.63M, an increase of 41.80% less than the figure of $115.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.48M, down -79.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.5M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.