Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $2.5

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) closed the day trading at $134.40 down -0.01% from the previous closing price of $134.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671297 shares were traded. UHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UHS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $142 from $132 previously.

On April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $143.

On April 19, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $133.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 19, 2023, with a $133 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when FILTON STEVE sold 25,000 shares for $139.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,477,000 led to the insider holds 93,800 shares of the business.

Nimetz Warren J. sold 500 shares of UHS for $69,507 on May 11. The Director now owns 2,256 shares after completing the transaction at $139.01 per share. On May 10, another insider, Miller Marc D, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 44,110 shares for $142.65 each. As a result, the insider received 6,292,115 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UHS now has a Market Capitalization of 10.00B and an Enterprise Value of 15.17B. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHS has reached a high of $154.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UHS traded about 693.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UHS traded about 551.35k shares per day. A total of 70.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.69M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.54% stake in the company. Shares short for UHS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.88M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

UHS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.46. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for UHS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $9.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.17. EPS for the following year is $11.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $13.03 and $9.13.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.45B. As of the current estimate, Universal Health Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B, an increase of 7.40% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.46B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.4B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.05B and the low estimate is $14.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.