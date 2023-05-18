UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $2.62 down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849544 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 518.80M and an Enterprise Value of 91.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7663.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIGR has traded an average of 942.23K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 153.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.09M. Insiders hold about 22.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 7.48M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $270.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $281.68M to a low estimate of $262M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $225.37M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.59M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.59M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $225.37M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.69M and the low estimate is $302M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.