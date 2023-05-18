Update from JOANN Inc. (JOAN): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $1.63 in the prior trading day, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) closed at $1.71, up 4.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3010824 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Sekella Scott bought 27,700 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 44,043 led to the insider holds 78,754 shares of the business.

Will Robert sold 1,279 shares of JOAN for $2,635 on Mar 21. The EVP, Chief Merchandising now owns 113,367 shares after completing the transaction at $2.06 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DiTullio Christopher, who serves as the EVP, Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 1,279 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider received 2,635 and left with 113,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOAN now has a Market Capitalization of 66.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $11.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6309.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.64M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.98M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.61% and a Short% of Float of 21.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, JOAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.33, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 24.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.08, with high estimates of -$0.9 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.96 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $480.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $485.6M to a low estimate of $464.7M. As of the current estimate, JOANN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $498M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.25M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $454.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.