Update from The AES Corporation (AES): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) closed at $20.95 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $20.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5777400 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The AES Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares of AES for $418,073 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AES now has a Market Capitalization of 15.17B and an Enterprise Value of 38.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AES has traded an average of 4.99M shares per day and 7.53M over the past ten days. A total of 712.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.70M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.47M with a Short Ratio of 12.47M, compared to 11.16M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AES is 0.66, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

