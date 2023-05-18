Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

As of close of business last night, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.39, up 10.37% from its previous closing price of $19.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14174005 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.40.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 07, 2023, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $6.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Cooper Kerry Whorton bought 2,000 shares for $19.93 per share. The transaction valued at 39,851 led to the insider holds 5,917 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of UPST for $42,400 on May 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 463,268 shares after completing the transaction at $13.25 per share. On May 01, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $13.84 each. As a result, the insider received 44,288 and left with 463,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $54.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPST traded 5.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.63M with a Short Ratio of 22.63M, compared to 26.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.40% and a Short% of Float of 31.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $134.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.09M to a low estimate of $130M. As of the current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.16M, an estimated decrease of -41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.19M, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $582.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $493.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.44M, down -35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $626M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.