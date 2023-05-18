Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Agilysys Inc. (AGYS)

In the latest session, Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) closed at $68.49 down -11.96% from its previous closing price of $77.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1167689 shares were traded. AGYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agilysys Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On December 16, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $83.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MUTCH JOHN sold 1,000 shares for $84.61 per share. The transaction valued at 84,610 led to the insider holds 35,923 shares of the business.

Badger Kyle C sold 6,800 shares of AGYS for $565,080 on Mar 03. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 110,218 shares after completing the transaction at $83.10 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Biswas Prabuddha, who serves as the CTO & SVP of Technology of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.27 each. As a result, the insider received 416,350 and left with 69,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGYS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.04B. As of this moment, Agilysys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 73.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3316.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 119.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGYS has reached a high of $88.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGYS has traded an average of 135.13K shares per day and 239.79k over the past ten days. A total of 24.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.93M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.45% stake in the company. Shares short for AGYS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 328.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 323.58k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AGYS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2009 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 15, 2009. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 06, 1995 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are Agilysys, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $8.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Technology for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Consumer Cyclical. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.