Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Roku Inc. (ROKU)

After finishing at $52.23 in the prior trading day, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at $52.56, up 0.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4424011 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROKU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 27, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $63 from $67 previously.

On April 27, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $61.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on April 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Katz Gidon sold 3,694 shares for $57.50 per share. The transaction valued at 212,405 led to the insider holds 15,450 shares of the business.

Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,089 shares of ROKU for $134,406 on Mar 03. The SVP, Corporate Development now owns 33,014 shares after completing the transaction at $64.34 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, KAY STEPHEN H, who serves as the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 1,386 shares for $64.34 each. As a result, the insider received 89,175 and left with 78,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.99B and an Enterprise Value of 6.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $105.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.19M with a Short Ratio of 12.19M, compared to 12.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.12 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.59 and -$6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 26 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $773.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $813M to a low estimate of $758.92M. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc.’s year-ago sales were $764.41M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $810.38M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $863M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690.86M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.