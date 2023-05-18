Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $1.90 in the last session, up 16.56% from day before closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557143 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTL now has a Market Capitalization of 466.98M and an Enterprise Value of 318.73M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0752.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVTL traded on average about 469.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 243.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 214.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 76.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 942.1k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.58.