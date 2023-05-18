Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

As of close of business last night, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.41, down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $24.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4038372 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VKTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 28, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $15 previously.

On March 17, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Lian Brian sold 45,000 shares for $22.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,250 led to the insider holds 2,197,963 shares of the business.

MACARTNEY LAWSON sold 16,000 shares of VKTX for $352,061 on Apr 24. The Director now owns 47,965 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Lian Brian, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $21.45 each. As a result, the insider received 750,750 and left with 2,242,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $25.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VKTX traded 4.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.03M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 11.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.61% and a Short% of Float of 13.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.16.