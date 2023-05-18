Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $4.50 in the last session, up 6.89% from day before closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15224194 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 715.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 534.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 300.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9000.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPCE traded on average about 8.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 53.62M with a Short Ratio of 53.62M, compared to 59.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.04% and a Short% of Float of 21.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357k, an estimated increase of 625.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59M, an increase of 368.10% less than the figure of $625.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31M, up 419.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.6M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 312.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.