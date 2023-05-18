What shareholders can do to beat the market with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock

After finishing at $4.96 in the prior trading day, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at $5.10, up 2.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13750176 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Antara Capital LP sold 1,235,947 shares for $1.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,005,005 led to the insider holds 153,215,586 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 955,190 shares of AMC for $1,451,889 on May 03. The 10% Owner now owns 154,451,533 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On May 02, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,263,420 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,907,764 and left with 155,406,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 14.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -157.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 31.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 519.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 516.58M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 134.01M with a Short Ratio of 134.01M, compared to 138.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.85% and a Short% of Float of 28.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 13.50% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.14B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.