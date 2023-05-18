What shareholders can do to beat the market with AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) stock

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed the day trading at $24.70 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $24.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2659500 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AU now has a Market Capitalization of 11.29B and an Enterprise Value of 12.35B. As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AU traded about 3.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AU traded about 3.5M shares per day. A total of 420.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.22M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 9.47M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.47, up from 0.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.