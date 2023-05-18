Which analyst expects Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) to perform well in the near future?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542412 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Roberts William T. sold 912 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,960 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares of RYTM for $31,814 on Feb 14. The EVP, Head of International now owns 3,827 shares after completing the transaction at $27.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 702 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 18,863 and left with 59,406 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 734.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RYTM has traded an average of 698.57K shares per day and 600.49k over the past ten days. A total of 56.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 8.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.87% and a Short% of Float of 24.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.3M to a low estimate of $12.85M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 63.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.18M, an increase of 281.90% over than the figure of $63.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.64M, up 181.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.65M and the low estimate is $101.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.