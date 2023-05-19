1 analysts offer recommendations for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) stock

The price of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) closed at $4.36 in the last session, up 1.87% from day before closing price of $4.28. On the day, 1356723 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1700.

We take a closer look at KODK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Katz Philippe D bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 152,496 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 284.83M and an Enterprise Value of 633.83M. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6572, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2806.

According to the various share statistics, KODK traded on average about 528.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.61M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 4.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 10.54%.

