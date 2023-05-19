89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stocks Hit Low of $16.61 Before Closing at $16.91

In the latest session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $16.91 down -4.14% from its previous closing price of $17.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914565 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 89bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Le-Nguyen Quoc sold 13,683 shares for $18.11 per share. The transaction valued at 247,799 led to the insider holds 164,971 shares of the business.

Martins Ryan sold 8,721 shares of ETNB for $130,379 on Apr 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 53,578 shares after completing the transaction at $14.95 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Hayden Michael R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 61,538 shares for $16.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 993,839 and bolstered with 61,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $18.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETNB has traded an average of 2.26M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 53.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.16M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 8.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Earnings Estimates

