A glimpse at American Homes 4 Rent’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) was $33.71 for the day, down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $34.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601991 shares were traded. AMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $31.

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $36.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on January 17, 2023, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Smith Bryan sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 94,478 shares of the business.

Vogt-Lowell Sara H. sold 8,789 shares of AMH for $306,560 on May 08. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 62,879 shares after completing the transaction at $34.88 per share. On May 08, another insider, BENHAM DOUGLAS N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 280,000 and left with 16,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMH now has a Market Capitalization of 12.69B and an Enterprise Value of 16.81B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMH has reached a high of $38.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.95.

Shares Statistics:

AMH traded an average of 2.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 360.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.57M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.49M with a Short Ratio of 9.49M, compared to 10.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, AMH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.23M to a low estimate of $386.5M. As of the current estimate, American Homes 4 Rent’s year-ago sales were $361.88M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.24M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $424.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $406.37M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.