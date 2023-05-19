A glimpse at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) was $8.44 for the day, up 3.18% from the previous closing price of $8.18. On the day, 651883 shares were traded. SJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SJT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $25.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SJT now has a Market Capitalization of 501.98M and an Enterprise Value of 496.49M. As of this moment, San’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 140.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.73.

Shares Statistics:

SJT traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 658.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SJT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.31M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SJT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.23. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 26.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.40.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.