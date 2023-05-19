AAON Inc. (AAON) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) was $91.50 for the day, up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $91.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550612 shares were traded. AAON stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Fields Gary D sold 25,956 shares for $94.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,462,238 led to the insider holds 39,729 shares of the business.

Fields Gary D sold 504 shares of AAON for $48,908 on May 11. The President and CEO now owns 39,827 shares after completing the transaction at $97.04 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Wakefield Stephen E, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 516 shares for $89.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,079 and bolstered with 9,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAON now has a Market Capitalization of 5.59B and an Enterprise Value of 5.68B. As of this moment, AAON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAON has reached a high of $104.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.81.

Shares Statistics:

AAON traded an average of 357.98K shares per day over the past three months and 337.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.27M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAON as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.2M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.55, AAON has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 24.60% for AAON, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $283M to a low estimate of $268.4M. As of the current estimate, AAON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.81M, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.56M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.79M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.