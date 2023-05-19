Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ACCD

After finishing at $10.80 in the prior trading day, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $10.61, down -1.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815769 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACCD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 23, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 230 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,408 led to the insider holds 156,573 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 150 shares of ACCD for $1,570 on May 17. The President now owns 146,138 shares after completing the transaction at $10.47 per share. On May 17, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 116 shares for $10.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,215 and left with 124,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACCD now has a Market Capitalization of 988.90M and an Enterprise Value of 985.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 633.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.50, with high estimates of $10.61 and low estimates of $5.21.

