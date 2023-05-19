ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Stock Closes up 0.57% on Thursday Trading

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed the day trading at $24.54 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $24.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653026 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACIW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 17, 2020, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on September 17, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,030 led to the insider holds 49,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACIW is 1.11, which has changed by -5.10% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 7.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $29.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACIW traded about 753.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACIW traded about 719.07k shares per day. A total of 108.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $318.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.4M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.43M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.34M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.