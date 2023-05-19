Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Shares Rise by 3.95% to Close at $1.84

As of close of business last night, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.84, up 3.95% from its previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786717 shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when PEACOCK DAVID A bought 80,000 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 131,032 led to the insider holds 1,858,112 shares of the business.

PEACOCK DAVID A bought 80,000 shares of ADV for $126,720 on May 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,778,112 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On May 12, another insider, Growe Christopher, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,265 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADV now has a Market Capitalization of 456.21M and an Enterprise Value of 2.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4367.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADV traded 532.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 569.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 319.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $981.08M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $4.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.