Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock Price Peaks at $0.9090 During Trading

The closing price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) was $0.85 for the day, up 3.07% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0254 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698778 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8120.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADN now has a Market Capitalization of 53.83M and an Enterprise Value of 33.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9713, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9597.

Shares Statistics:

ADN traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 413.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.71M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 2.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84M, up 342.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.1M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.