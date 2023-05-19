Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) closed at $85.77 down -5.41% from its previous closing price of $90.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58101699 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $130 from $115 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BABA now has a Market Capitalization of 215.71B and an Enterprise Value of 163.83B. As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BABA has traded an average of 25.23M shares per day and 24.2M over the past ten days. A total of 2.60B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.59B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 51.83M with a Short Ratio of 51.83M, compared to 54.97M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are Alibaba Group Holding Limited different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $83.25, with high estimates of $26.58 and low estimates of $12.30.

