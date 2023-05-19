Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Rise 19.42% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.46

The price of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) closed at $2.46 in the last session, up 19.42% from day before closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34542341 shares were traded. ALIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On November 17, 2014, Summer Street Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Summer Street Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Palo Alto Investors LP sold 200,919 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 314,117 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIM now has a Market Capitalization of 14.82M and an Enterprise Value of 73.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIM has reached a high of $7.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8621, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7397.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALIM traded on average about 24.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.62M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 27.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 41.95k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.3M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Alimera Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.6M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.8M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.13M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.2M and the low estimate is $66.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.