Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Records -0.23% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) was $52.64 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $52.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077033 shares were traded. LNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $61 from $58 previously.

On February 21, 2023, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $52.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Falotico Nancy Joy bought 1,200 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 73,200 led to the insider holds 1,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.85B and an Enterprise Value of 22.55B. As of this moment, Alliant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNT has reached a high of $64.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.20.

Shares Statistics:

LNT traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 251.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.65M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LNT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, LNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91. The current Payout Ratio is 66.40% for LNT, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 19, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $3.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $725.32M to a low estimate of $725.32M. As of the current estimate, Alliant Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $943M, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $870.68M, a decrease of -23.00% over than the figure of -$23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $870.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $870.68M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $3.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.