Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.30 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.32 in the prior trading day, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) closed at $1.30, down -1.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186980 shares were traded. AMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.30 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,730 led to the insider holds 149,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRN now has a Market Capitalization of 572.62M and an Enterprise Value of 273.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMRN is 1.79, which has changed by -8.45% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 7.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4195.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 406.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.07M with a Short Ratio of 24.07M, compared to 22.22M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $79.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.25M to a low estimate of $76.4M. As of the current estimate, Amarin Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $94.44M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.64M, a decrease of -13.10% over than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.19M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.9M and the low estimate is $241.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.