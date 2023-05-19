American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $141.73 During Trading Session

After finishing at $143.61 in the prior trading day, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) closed at $141.73, down -1.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719692 shares were traded. AWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AWK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $162 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Marberry Michael bought 675 shares for $145.89 per share. The transaction valued at 98,476 led to the insider holds 1,238 shares of the business.

Marberry Michael bought 150 shares of AWK for $22,065 on May 01. The Director now owns 563 shares after completing the transaction at $147.10 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Kennedy Melanie M, who serves as the EVP, CHRO of the company, sold 693 shares for $152.10 each. As a result, the insider received 105,405 and left with 11,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AWK now has a Market Capitalization of 29.01B and an Enterprise Value of 41.38B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AWK has reached a high of $162.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 722.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.95M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AWK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 2.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AWK’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.62, compared to 2.83 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 57.60% for AWK, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, American Water Works Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $937M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.79B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.