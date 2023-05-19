Analyst EPS estimates for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) stock

After finishing at $71.35 in the prior trading day, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at $68.94, down -3.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536492 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On March 24, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $73.

On December 06, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2022, with a $66 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEGN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.34B and an Enterprise Value of 7.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $73.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 813.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.20M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 5.9M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.98, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$4.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.79M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.4M and the low estimate is $172M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.