Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

In the latest session, W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) closed at $57.54 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $57.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1685145 shares were traded. WRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.91.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of W. R. Berkley Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $76 from $77 previously.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $76.

On November 11, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2022, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRB now has a Market Capitalization of 16.69B and an Enterprise Value of 18.08B. As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $76.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WRB has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 274.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.26M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 2.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WRB is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.96B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.51B, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.17B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.38B and the low estimate is $12.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.