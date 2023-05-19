Analysts provide stock recommendations for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) closed the day trading at $158.48 down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $158.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5169465 shares were traded. JNJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JNJ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $164.

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $161.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $170.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on November 18, 2022, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Swanson James D. sold 1,062 shares for $154.66 per share. The transaction valued at 164,199 led to the insider holds 9,215 shares of the business.

Wolk Joseph J sold 14,781 shares of JNJ for $2,654,661 on Dec 13. The Exec VP, CFO now owns 35,812 shares after completing the transaction at $179.60 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, McEvoy Ashley, who serves as the EVP, WW Chair, MedTech of the company, sold 73,323 shares for $175.47 each. As a result, the insider received 12,865,801 and left with 41,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JNJ now has a Market Capitalization of 508.53B and an Enterprise Value of 524.67B. As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has reached a high of $183.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $150.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JNJ traded about 7.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JNJ traded about 5.5M shares per day. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.60B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JNJ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 12.74M, compared to 12.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Dividends & Splits

JNJ’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.76, up from 4.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 93.20% for JNJ, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.72, with high estimates of $2.82 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.75 and $10.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.66. EPS for the following year is $11, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.42 and $10.7.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $24.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.22B to a low estimate of $24.35B. As of the current estimate, Johnson & Johnson’s year-ago sales were $24.02B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.8B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.51B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.94B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.93B and the low estimate is $99.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.