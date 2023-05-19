Analysts provide stock recommendations for Kellogg Company (K)

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) closed the day trading at $69.05 down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $69.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2053997 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of K, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $72 from $68 previously.

On November 15, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $66.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $70.61 per share. The transaction valued at 7,061,330 led to the insider holds 55,031,838 shares of the business.

HOOD CHRISTOPHER M sold 25,910 shares of K for $1,839,118 on May 09. The Senior Vice President now owns 45,897 shares after completing the transaction at $70.98 per share. On May 08, another insider, HOOD CHRISTOPHER M, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 26,140 shares for $70.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,849,060 and left with 45,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, K now has a Market Capitalization of 24.11B and an Enterprise Value of 31.15B. As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, K traded about 2.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, K traded about 2.35M shares per day. A total of 342.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.19M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.73M with a Short Ratio of 9.73M, compared to 10.24M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

K’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.36, up from 2.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 83.02% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.92B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.11B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.03B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.86B and the low estimate is $16.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.