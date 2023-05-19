Analyzing AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.63, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6143537 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Antara Capital LP sold 426,868 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 682,989 led to the insider holds 148,202,848 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 497,947 shares of APE for $794,037 on May 16. The 10% Owner now owns 152,717,639 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On May 15, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,235,947 shares for $1.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,005,005 and left with 153,215,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61B and an Enterprise Value of 14.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -157.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1715.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APE traded 19.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 974.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 972.60M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.49% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 30.27M with a Short Ratio of 30.27M, compared to 28.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.